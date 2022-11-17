Fight Forever preview to air during Full Gear

A special preview of the AEW Fight Forever video game will be revealed at Saturday’s Full Gear pay-per-view.

AEW Games announced today that the video game preview will air during Saturday’s pay-per-view. They included a new photo from the game, and teased that it will be “Lights Out” for the preview.

“This #AEWFightForever reveal at #AEWFullGear is going to be LIGHTS OUT! [collision symbol emoji] Tune in this Saturday, November 19th LIVE on PPV @ 8pm ET / 5pm PT across all major providers! #AEWGames,” AEW Games tweeted.

The photo shows Britt Baker pinning AEW Women’s World Champion Thunder Rosa in a Lights Out match, on a pile of thumbtacks. A kendo stick and baseball bat are visible, along with blood, including blood spots on the ring ropes.

It looks like Saturday’s preview will include footage from the Lights Out match. It was confirmed back in August that the Fight Forever game will feature the following match types – single, tag team, Triple Threat, Fatal 4 Way, Ladder Match, Falls Count Anywhere, Casino Battle Royale, Exploding Barbed Wire Deathmatch, and Lights Out.

There’s still no word on the official release date for AEW Fight Forever, but the game will be released for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.