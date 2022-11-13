Notes on The Bunny and Ronda Rousey

– The Bunny will challenge Toni Storm in a Title Eliminator match for the AEW Interim Women’s World Championship on next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. The Bunny posted the following message on the title match announcement:

“I’ve spent the last six months working tirelessly to heal my neck. This Wednesday on #AEWDynamite all the blood, sweat and tears will be worth it. Time to claw my way back and prove once again that I’m a contender and a f***ing draw. #AcknowledgeMe”

– In a video published to her YouTube channel, WWE Smackdown women’s champion Ronda Rousey commented on how her second run with the company has been so far…

“I think this run is easier because I kind of know how things work around here and I’ve kind of paid up more of my dues. I have put enough time here that they’ll at least hear me out and explain to me why I’m wrong if I am, you know, and that way I learned something. I think I feel like I have more of a voice this time and confidence to use it.”

