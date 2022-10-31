Notes on Logan Paul, Jeff Cobb, and Randy Savage/Stephanie McMahon

– Logan Paul (via The Verge): “If the WWE fans don’t already respect me, after ‘Crown Jewel’ in Saudi Arabia on November 5, you will be forced to respect me, no matter what happens.

You might not like me. I might not be your favorite wrestler, but you will respect what I can do in that ring. I couldn’t give two shits who likes me or not, but you will always acknowledge that when I get in that ring, I’ll give 100% of me and you are going to be entertained.

That’s my goal.”

– United Empire’s Jeff Cobb and The Great O-Khan have formally accepted FTR’s open challenge for an IWGP Heavyweight Tag Team Championship match at NJPW “Battle Autumn” on November 5th in Osaka, Japan.

– Stephanie Bellars, who was the real life girlfriend of “Macho Man” Randy Savage and accompanied him to the ring for a short time in WCW as Gorgeous George, claims the story of Savage having an inappropriate sexual relationship with Stephanie McMahon when she was just 14 years old was true and that the deceased star confessed to her and said it was indeed the reason he had a falling out with the Vince McMahon in 1994 and never again returned after leaving for WCW.

At a recent autograph signing, Bellars claimed Savage told her it was Stephanie who knocked on his locker room door and that he did not seek her out at all.

Bellars also claims Savage had hidden camera all over his house and would often have ecstasy and steroid parties at his place, that involved sketchy people.

Bellars also said that she met Savage at a strip club and was totally creeped out by him at first but won her over with his charm and ability to make her laugh.

She finished by saying Savage became physically abusive toward the end of their relationship, claiming he would lock her in his house and was suspicious of any man she had contact with. She claims it took help from several of her friends to get away from Savage.