CJ Perry discusses Miro’s lack of television time in AEW

Appearing on Busted Open Radio to promote her appearance on Surreal Life, former WWE Superstar CJ “Lana” Perry spoke about her husband’s lack of screen time on AEW television lately.

Perry said that there’s an illusion that anyone walking into AEW would book their own segments and matches and the talent have a free rein.

“That was definitely the conversation…’Oh you go there and you’re basically going to become whatever you’re made of’, but at the end of the day, he’s [Tony Khan] booking the show,” she said.

Perry noted how AEW is really no different than WWE apart from a different booker. “It’s like comparing NBC to HBO. At the end of the day, he’s going to make that final call. That’s what it is,” she said.

She also said that just like Vince McMahon and Triple H had or have their favorites and push their people, Khan has his own favorites and does the same that the powers that be in WWE do.

“It’s show business. It’s nothing personal. It just is what it is,” Perry continued, adding that while Vince McMahon really valued him, the two butted heads at the end over creative differences.

“It’s casting. It’s the director. It’s the showrunner, and at the end of the day, we are hired talent. If you really don’t like the person you’re working for, then go start your own wrestling promotion and see how that goes for you,” Perry said.