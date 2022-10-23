Notes on Sasha Banks, Carmella, and Kairi
– Miyu Yamashita meet up with Sasha Banks
HOLA! 🇪🇸We actually met!🫣😳💗 https://t.co/GNukEyYIEt pic.twitter.com/ZsrAjwDpZc
— 山下実優 Miyu Yamashita (@miyu_tjp) October 23, 2022
– Happy birthday Carmella…
Happy birthday to the always money @CarmellaWWE 🤑 pic.twitter.com/3kSsdMhQLU
— WWE (@WWE) October 23, 2022
– The finals for the IWGP Womens Championship have been set. At NJPW/Stardom Historic X-Over it will be KAIRI vs Mayu Iwatani to crown the first ever IWGP Womens Champion.
Mayu vs KAIRI! History will be made on November 20 at NJPW x Stardom Historic X-Over! pic.twitter.com/huBu2mcjwI
— We Are Stardom (@we_are_stardom) October 23, 2022