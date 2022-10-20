Rhino & Heath win Impact world tag team championship

Tonight’s Impact episode was headlined by Heath and Rhino defeating Matt Taven and Mike Bennett to capture the Impact World Tag Team Championship. The match saw Maria Kanellis accidentally powder her own husband, then take a Gore from Rhino.

This is the first title reign for Heath and Rhino together. The Kingdom won the titles back on the September 1 Impact episode by defeating The Good Brothers. They held the straps for 43 recognized days in their first reign.

Tonight’s match was taped back on October 8 in Albany, NY. This was the final Impact appearance for Taven, Bennett and Kanellis, who debuted for AEW on last Friday’s Rampage episode.











