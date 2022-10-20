Impact Wrestling Report 10/20/22

Join us tonight for up to the minute results from latest episode of Impact Wrestling. Coverage begins at 8pm.

We start the show with a recap of last week’s show. Bully Ray is featured in his quest to regain the Impact World Title. This time he wants to be honorable.

Chris Bey and Juice Robinson are shown looking for fellow Bullet Club Member Ace Austin. They find him laid out in the parking lot. They blame Bully Ray for the attack.

Match 1. Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer VS Juice Robinson and Chris Bey.

Ace was supposed to be in the match, but he is out. Ray tags in lays in some chops on Juice. Sorry we had an tech issues. We return with Bully Ray getting the pin and talking to Chris Bey, explaining he had nothing to do with the attack on Ace Austin.

Winners. Bully Ray and Tommy Dreamer.

Heath and Rhino cut a promo backstage about winning the tag belts. They say they will gain revenge over HNM tonight.

Tommy Dreamer and Bully Ray talk backstage. Tommy wants assurance Bully wasn’t the person behind the attack. Bully is upset. Moose walks up and says once a scumbag, always a scumbag. Tommy screams at Dreamer and tells him he has no family. Moose says he is a scumbag and he would deny it too.

Match 2. Mia Yim vs Taylor Wilde

The two have never faced off. They jockey for position and trade face paced offense to start the match. Neither gain an advantage and show sportsmanship to each other. Wilde monkey flips Yim and locks on an armbar to finally gain an advantage. Wilde holds the arm and Yim stands only to be arm dragged. Yim breaks the hold and hits a dropkick. Wilde kicks out of an attempt at two and we go to break. We are back and Yim hits a delayed vertical suplex. Yim fails with another pin attempt. She seems to be getting upset and frustrated. After a side suplex she gets another two count. Yim then locks on a bow and arrow. Wilde refused to give up. She breaks free and the two start trading forearms. Wilde starts to gain an advantage. She then clotheslines and dropkicks Yim. After a ranna, Wilde locks on a backbreaker. Wilde gets a two count off a rollup. Yim boots Wilde and then cannonballs her. Yim gets another two count. The two trade elbows and Wilde hits a wild ride for the win.

Winner by pinfall, Taylor Wilde

Mickie James enters and comes in the ring. Wilde and James have no history together. This is there first time being in Impact at the same time. Mickie tells her it is good to see her back with Impact. The Death Dolls, Deonna Purrazzo, Chelsea Green and Gisele Shaw enter and take out James and Wilde. Jordynne Grace enters and makes the save. Grace, Wilde and James celebrate in the ring.