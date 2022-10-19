MJF to challenge Jon Moxley for AEW World title at Full Gear

The main event of Full Gear was announced last night at the conclusion of Dynamite.

After the match between John Moxley and Hangman Page was stopped due to Hangman’s injury, MJF came out with a referee and teased cashing in his poker chip. But instead of cashing in, MJF gave his chip to William Regal and said that he wants a title shot when Mox is 100% and there would be no excuses when he wins.

MJF won the chip at the All Out pay-per-view last month in the casino ladder match, giving him the opportunity to cash in at any time he wants.

Full Gear will take place from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey on November 19.












