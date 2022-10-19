Hangman Page post-concussion update

“Hangman” Adam Page is said to be feeling alright after suffering a concussion on last night’s Title Tuesday edition of AEW Dynamite.

As noted, Page suffered a concussion during last night’s match with AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. AEW later confirmed the injury after Page was stretchered out of the arena at the end of the show. You can click here for AEW’s statement, along with our original report and footage from the injury, and what fans didn’t see on TV.

In an update, a new report from Dave Meltzer notes that Page is feeling alright, and appreciative of how the situation was handled.

“Page is feeling alright and is very appreciative of how everyone handled the situation,” Meltzer tweeted.

Page has not publicly commented on what happened as of this writing, and there is no timeframe for when he may be back in action.

