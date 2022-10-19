Hangman Page suffers concussion on Dynamite

Hangman Page was injured last night on Dynamite and his match against Jon Moxley for the AEW World title was cut short.

The injury happened when Mox delivered a lariat clothesline to Page, seemingly knocking him out in the process. Page landed face first and was motionless, with the referee immediately asking for help.

Cameras stayed away from Page and the AEW announce team scrambled to fill the remaining 10 minutes of the show. Page was eventually stretchered out of the ring and taken to a Cincinnati trauma center for evaluation.

A press release from AEW then revealed that Page was diagnosed with a concussion but was released from the hospital, although he would remain under AEW’s concussion protocol.

AEW thanked the medical team forever their response and care.

The broadcast eneded with MJF challenging Moxley for the title at Full Gear.