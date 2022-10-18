Toni Storm wants Thunder Rosa back to “stop this interim nonsense”

In an interview with Bleacher Report, current interim AEW Women’s champion Toni Storm wants Thunder Rosa back so she can beat her and “stop this interim nonsense.”

Rosa was set to take on Storm at All Out last month but the champion suffered an injury and was unable to compete and is set to be out for months. Rather than stripping the title off her, AEW President Tony Khan introduced the interim title, similar to what he did when CM Punk was injured in June.

Storm was part of a four-way match on the pay-per-view and came out victorious, but her title win still has a little asterisk next to it.

“That’s kind of what’s been bothering me. I think that’s been bothering a lot of people because she’s still calling herself the AEW Women’s world champion and I’m the one here every week doing the work,” Storm said.

Apart from that detail, Storm is loving life in AEW and said that she’s having an awesome time despite the stress of being a champion.

“It’s a lot of pressure, but I just love being a part of a locker room. They have such a great locker room full of wonderful, hardworking people. Now. I feel like I’m at home, I feel like I’ve found a family within AEW,” she continued.











