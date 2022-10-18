Bret Hart would have liked to work with Lesnar, Cathy Kelley’s revealing video

Oct 18, 2022

Bret Hart(via K&S Wrestlefest): “He (Kurt Angle) always wanted to work with me & I wish I could’ve worked with him.

I would have loved to work with Brock Lesnar just because I always heard he was a good pro in the ring. The opposite of Goldberg.”

Hart also commented:

“A guy I really wish I could have worked with would have been Rey Mysterio.

Rey was really as special or unique as Andre The Giant was, in a different way.”

