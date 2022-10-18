Bret Hart would have liked to work with Lesnar, Cathy Kelley’s revealing video

– Bret Hart(via K&S Wrestlefest): “He (Kurt Angle) always wanted to work with me & I wish I could’ve worked with him.

I would have loved to work with Brock Lesnar just because I always heard he was a good pro in the ring. The opposite of Goldberg.”

Hart also commented:

“A guy I really wish I could have worked with would have been Rey Mysterio.

Rey was really as special or unique as Andre The Giant was, in a different way.”

– Cathy Kelley posted a video that has turned many heads….

Cathy Kelley Upskirt🥵 So glad she's back in WWE🙏 pic.twitter.com/UaCGiYQruF — HashiSeasin (@HashiSeasin) October 14, 2022

(in case you can’t tell where i’m at from the photo) @PGATOUR2K launch 🚀 pic.twitter.com/3BGyuNrAlc — Cathy Kelley (@catherinekelley) October 14, 2022











