Notes on Dax Harwood, Mick Foley, Adam Page, and Mustafa Ali
– Dax Harwood puts in a strong recommendation for Willie Mack…
For the love of God, somebody needs to hire this man. Absolute 💵 https://t.co/UFF8vS3vSk
— Uncle Dax FTR (@DaxFTR) October 16, 2022
– Mick Foley meets Hangman Page…
I met @theAdamPage for the first time yesterday. Good guy doing great things with @AEW – and how about that promo last Wednesday? pic.twitter.com/lARUAGXSTo
— Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) October 17, 2022
– Mustafa Ali’s new in-ring gear
about to be a problem
📷 @AnthonyCairo pic.twitter.com/0z7vzbFyDp
— Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) October 17, 2022