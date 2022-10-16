Taya Valkyrie retains AAA Reina De Reinas title at TripleMania XXX

Taya Valkyrie successfully defended her Reina de Reinas Championship title against Kamille at TripleMania XXX: Mexico City last night. This is the wrestler’s fifth overall successful defense of the title, but her first under the AAA promotion for this title reign. Valkyrie’s initial opponent for the match was intended to be Thunder Rosa, but an injury forced the change to Kamille, who previously had retained the NWA Women’s World Title against Valkyrie in August. You can see a couple social media highlights from the event below.

TAYA SENDS KAMILLE THROUGH A TABLE BUT SHES TOO DAMN TALL #TripleManiaXXX pic.twitter.com/TixH7jMx7W — I Gif All The Wrestling (@Aregularindyfan) October 16, 2022

Así retuvo Taya el campeonato Reina de Reinas en #TriplemaniaXXXpic.twitter.com/RFnsKPUxff — Zona Extreme (@zona_extreme) October 16, 2022











