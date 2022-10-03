Notes on William Regal, Bruce Prichard, Alexander Hammerstone, and birthdays

– Alexander Hammerstone has hit a milestone in his reign as the MLW World Heavyweight Champion, which has now gone over a year. He won the title on October 2, 2021 at MLW Fightland, defeating Jacob Fatu.

At 366 days, he has the second-longest title reign in company history. Fatu has the most days with 819.

– On his most recent episode of the Gentleman Villain podcast, William Regal took credit for the concept that got Bayley started (per Wrestling Inc). While Bayley herself has frequently referenced the contributions of Dusty Rhodes in her character development, Regal says he was the one who kickstarted the whole thing in the first place. You can read a few highlights and listen to the complete episode below.

On what prompted Regal to conceptualize the idea: “I will claim that that was my idea, because it was. When I was commentating on the original NXT, when it was the Game Show, AJ Lee was on there and she was fantastic on there and my niece used to ask me ‘can you get me some t-shirts of AJ Lee?’”

On the empty niche that Bayley would eventually fill: “She was very young and there were [no shirts]. So I’m like why doesn’t this company have a marketable character for young girls? They’ve got everything for teenage girls and older ladies but nothing for little girls.”

– Bruce Prichard took questions on the latest “Something To Wrestle With” podcast.

During it, the former TNA Wrestling executive reflected on The Young Bucks’ time in the promotion and how then-lead writer Vince Russo wasn’t a fan of them.

“The Young Bucks, when they were in TNA came to me and said, ‘We can make more on the independents.’ I knew that Russo did not have anything for them and was not high on them. They told me they can make more on the independents and I said, ‘Man, go make more on the independents.’ They said, ‘Can we have our release?’ I said, ‘Yes, right now you can have your release.”

– Happy 43rd Birthday to the man with Many names ! John Hennigan AKA

You may know him as Johnny Mundo or Johnny Impact, or Johnny Elite, but today he is Johnny Birthday! Sportskeeda wishes a Happy 43rd birthday to The Guru of Greatness, John Morrison! 🍰🎉 pic.twitter.com/j4ZnQhFCuq — Sportskeeda Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) October 3, 2022

John Morrison

Johnny Blackcraft

Johnny Blaze

Johnny Caballero

Johnny Downunder

Johnny Elite

Johnny Foxwoods

Johnny Game Changer

Johnny Hardy

Johnny Impact

Johnny Mundo

Johnny Nitro

Johnny Onyx

Johnny Progress

Johnny Spade

Johnny Superstar

Johnny Ultra

Johnny Showcase

– Also, happy birthday to…

