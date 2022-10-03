Notes on Oney Lorcan, Lisa Marie Varon, Ken Shamrock, and Daniel Cormier

– PWInsider reports that Oney Lorcan is work as a Guest Coach at the WWE Performance Center this week.

– Ken Shamrock commented on Daniel Cormier’s upcoming involvement with WWE:

This is amazing, I’m hoping Daniel Cormier will have a role in wwe after this match

Dave Meltzer had his say on the Wrestling Observer Radio. He said “There’s people who are speculating maybe he and Brock do their match. I don’t know. I think if he wants to do pro-wrestling at this stage of his life, and my gut is that … I don’t know. I don’t think he wants to. I haven’t talked to him about this in so long, years. Daniel will never go full-time, I’m sure he will never do full-time WWE wrestling, but would he do a match at WrestleMania? I could see it. Would he do it with Lesnar? I could see it. He’s a big wrestling fan, he might wanna do it.

– Upcoming appearance announced: