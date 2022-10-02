Daniel Cormier to officiate Riddle vs. Rollins at Extreme Rules

Former UFC Heavyweight champion Daniel Cormier will be refereeing the Fight Pit match at Extreme Rules between Seth Rollins and Matt Riddle next Saturday.

The news was broken by MMA/wrestling journalist Ariel Helwani, a former colleague of Cormier.

“The Rollins-Riddle feud has gotten very intense and personal. There’s only one person qualified enough to oversee this brutal match at Extreme Rules and it’s me. I’ll see you guys in Philly next Saturday,” a statement from Cormier read.

WWE then announced that more information will be revealed on Monday Night Raw.

Cormier is a huge WWE fan and often attends events and premium live events. There was a video of him which went viral when Rollins cashed in his Money In The Bank briefcase at WrestleMania 31.