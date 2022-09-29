William Regal to MJF: “Do you think I care?”

On the September 21st edition of AEW Dynamite, MJF took a shot at William Regal when he said Wheeler Yuta could ask Regal about learning how to “pop pills.”

On a recent edition of his podcast, Regal addressed MJF’s shot as the AEW manager has battled substance issues in the past.

“Do you think I care? I call myself out a thousand times over about what I’ve done with my life. I’ve canned it when I was younger, I’ve proper gone out there and hammered life and got up to all kinds of stuff that you would never get. I had a blast and I was out and then I did some dreadful, awful things.

But I’m through it and it’s really, 22 years out of date. He needs to update his material. But I just play into it, it’s a part of me now, William Regal, it’s a part of me that I am this old rouge that has done this and that, whatever it is it plays into this character that I just turn into. Nowadays you can’t really do that, there’s much less room for error. MJF has got something going, he’s figured out whatever it is, he’s got something going.”