Malakai Black responds to reports

Malakai Black has denied reports on receiving a conditional release from AEW.

It’s been reported that Black asked for his AEW release several weeks back, so that he could deal with personal issues. Amid reports that he was taking time off, Black then issued statements saying he was not issuing a goodbye, and that he would be back soon. Now Black went live on Instagram this week and denied the conditional release report, and pointed to his original comments on taking time off from September 18, saying he put the word “release” in quotation marks. The September 18 comments came one day after Black issued a statement to fans at a Prestige Wrestling event.

“That is false,” Black said in regards to getting a conditional release in his new Instagram stream. “I don’t know why you trust these people to tell you the truth. Because it’s not true.”

Black also made it clear he was staying with AEW after the time off, adding that AEW President Tony Khan gave him time off to take care of things. Black said he will see everyone in “a couple of weeks, maybe a couple of months” and he will be right back in AEW pretty soon.

“It’s not confirmed. Clearly it’s not confirmed. None of it has been confirmed because I haven’t left,” he said. “I’ve been given time off by Tony Khan to take care of a bunch of stuff. All this stuff was weeks ago. I posted that statement as a summary to understand why I [am taking] some time off. It is in the statement. It’s mind boggling.”

He later added, “I will see you guys in a couple of weeks, maybe a couple of months. Like I said, I’m only taking some time off…there’s nothing going on. I’m fine. I’m going to be fine. Everything’s fine. You’ll see me right back in AEW pretty soon. I’m just going to take some time, that’s it.”

Black also confirmed that he was not under a 5 year contract with AEW. He also said he’s received at least two death threats regarding the reports of his release.

Black has not wrestled for AEW since All Out earlier this month, where he teamed with Brody King and Buddy Matthews for a six-man loss to Sting, Darby Allin and Miro. He then defeated Kidd Bandit at the Prestige Perseverance show on September 17, and since then has been on hiatus.

