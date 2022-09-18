Malakai Black says he’s “re-calibrating” his life, to answer questions in due time

While he no longer seems to be appearing on All Elite Wrestling following the rumored conditional release, Malakai Black wrestled at an indie show yesterday for Prestige Pro Wrestling and addressed the crowd regarding the rumors about him.

Black said that he understands that all of them have questions but in 22 years, he has never taken a step back to re-calibrate his life. He said he’s had these blinders on when it comes to his career and it’s what eventually got him to the big leagues in the United States.

“Please allow me to take a few weeks, and maybe a few months, to recalibrate myself. I promise you that this is not goodbye, this is ‘we will see each other soon,’” Black said as fans cheered.

Black promised that he will be answering all the questions in due time.

The former NXT champion last appeared for AEW at the All Out pay-per-view and then took a bow and blew a kiss to the fans before heading to the back.