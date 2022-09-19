Black confirms requesting AEW release and explains why

In a long statement released on Instagram, Malakai Black confirmed that he requested his release from All Elite Wrestling and wrote that it was a combination of a lot of set-backs in life, promises which were not upheld, and complete demoralization of his life and career.

“This decision has been in my mind for the past six months,” Black wrote.

The former NXT champion noted that he did not like that private conversations between himself and AEW were released online, especially those surrounding his mental well-being and said that the rumors surrounding his conditional release and his marriage are not true.

“If it didn’t come from me, it didn’t happen. Stuff about conditional releases, stuff in my marriage or using said mental health to leverage the other when as I said before that part wasn’t even going to be part of the public conversation are false,” Black wrote. “My marriage is fine, I am fine. It’s just time to make sure those things stay that way.”

Black said that he would see everyone “soon enough.”

You can read his full statement below.