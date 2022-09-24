Liv Morgan and MJF take picture together

A top WWE star and a top AEW star have shared a photo together on Twitter.

Liv Morgan is the WWE SmackDown women’s champion, and is currently one of the company’s top female babyfaces. Meanwhile, MJF continues to run as the top heel in AEW, even referring to himself as The Devil since returning at ALL OUT at the beginning of the month.

Despite the two being on very different paths that doesn’t stop them from spending time together. Morgan shares the photo with the caption, “Better Than You,” which is MJF’s famous catchphrase.

The Scum of the Earth shared the same photo and writes, “Watch me,” which is Morgan’s catchphrase. See both posts below.