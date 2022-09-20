MJF says AEW is now paying him “stupid, absurd amount of money”

Appearing in an interview on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, MJF said that he is now being paid “stupid, absurd amount of money” and the good thing is that he did not have to sign a contract extension.

MJF wanted a money bump a few months ago and AEW President Tony Khan was ready to give him that as long as he signed a contract extension. MJF refused to signed a new deal and his contract will run out as before in 2024.

“I’m a businessman, I do what I have to do in order to ensure that what I need gets done,” he said. “It got done, I’m back, I’m making a stupid, absurd amount of money now and I didn’t have to sign a contract extension.”

He mentioned that in 2024, he will go to whoever is offering him the most amount of money and all he cares about is money.

MJF also talked about Cody Rhodes leaving AEW to go to WWE and said he doesn’t blame Cody one bit for his decision as Cody is a businessman just like him.

“Cody Rhodes did what’s best for Cody Rhodes and MJF always does what’s best to MJF, so kudos for him,” MJF said. He also called Rhodes “incredibly brave” for wrestling at HIAC with a torn pac and admitted he wouldn’t have done the same if he was in those shoes.

MJF did not want to comment about the All Out press conference and the backstage brawl that followed, saying it does not concern him. Asked if AEW needs CM Punk, MJF gave a diplomatic answer, saying that he and Punk had the greatest feud in AEW history and will go down as one of the greatest feuds of all time.

The first interview MJF did with Helwani earlier this year sparked a fight between himself and AEW President Tony Khan as his interview was not cleared by AEW and maybe said things that he shouldn’t have said.