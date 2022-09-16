Logan Paul reportedly scheduled to wrestle Roman Reigns

WWE reportedly has plans to do Roman Reigns vs. Logan Paul at Crown Jewel on 11/5 in Saudi Arabia, according to PWInsider and Dave Meltzer. It wasn’t clear if Reigns’ Undisputed WWE Universal Championship will be on the line.

A press conference is scheduled for Saturday in Las Vegas to announce Reigns vs. Paul for the Crown Jewel main event.

Paul tweeted earlier that he has a “massive announcement” for tonight’s Smackdown, which comes after the recent words between he and Reigns. PWInsider reports that Reigns will also be on Smackdown but WWE has not confirmed the appearance.