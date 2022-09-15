Triple H invites Logan Paul to Smackdown for Roman Reigns angle

It looks like the new feud between WWE part-timer and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will continue on this week’s SmackDown episode.

We noted before how Reigns appeared on Paul’s “IMPAULSIVE” podcast earlier this week, and how Paul issued what WWE called an “implied challenge” after Reigns left. Paul said he feels like he’s ready for a match with Reigns, and he’s ready to wrestle The Tribal Chief. Reigns responded with a tweet and called on Paul Heyman to handle Paul. You can click here for Paul’s original comments about wanting to face Reigns from the episode.

In an update, Heyman responded to the order from Reigns and said consider Paul handled.

“@WWERomanReigns I am in receipt of your command, and I shall indeed bestow upon @LoganPaul the wisdom he so desperately lacks. My #TribalChief, please consider this HANDLED!,” Heyman wrote.

Paul responded to Heyman and asked, “Exactly how do you plan on handling me?”

WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H responded to Paul and invited him to tomorrow’s SmackDown in Anaheim, CA, just a short flight from where Paul is based in Los Angeles.

“…It just so happens I have a globally televised platform to allow our Superstars to ‘handle’ their issues with one another … consider this an invite for #Smackdown tomorrow night!,” Triple H wrote.

Paul responded to Triple H and indicated he will be there.

“Say less [man tipping hand emoji],” he wrote.

Heyman and Reigns have not responded to Triple H’s invite to Paul as of this writing.

Paul signed a WWE contract earlier this summer, which puts him with the company through 2023. He made his in-ring debut back at WrestleMania 38 in April, teaming with The Miz to defeat The Mysterios. Paul then defeated The Miz at WWE SummerSlam at the end of July in his singles debut.

