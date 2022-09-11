PCO talks Ring of Honor, AEW, and possible return to WWE

In an interview with Wrestling Inc, PCO spoke about a wide range of topics, including why he chose to stay with ROH rather than go to an AEW when talking to them in 2019.

Here is what he had to say:

“When AEW started, I was so confused. I was talking to Marty [Scurll] on one side, which was ROH, and I was talking with Cody [Rhodes] and the Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) on the other side. They weren’t talking to each other, I was not aware. I knew they were such great friends. I never in my mind thought that maybe [Scurll] was not going to follow, was not going to go to AEW.

I went with kind of security so to speak. I didn’t know Tony [Khan], I didn’t know how much time he would be willing to invest. They didn’t have a TV deal back then. They had a few pay-per-views lined out. I had to make the best decision for myself. I thought that was going with ROH because Sinclair was behind it.“

PCO previously had two stints in the then-World Wrestling Federation, initially in 1993 as part of the Quebecers tag team with Jacques Rougeau. That partnership temporarily came to an end when Rougeau retired in ’94, and PCO – as Jean-Pierre LaFitte – famously feuded with Bret Hart before troubles with the Kliq eventually saw him depart the company in 1995.

PCO was asked whether a return to WWE is more likely now that Vince McMahon is out of the equation and Paul Levesque is steering the ship. Yeah, I think so. I don’t think I had a bad relationship with Vince, but I think new blood and guys like Paul, Triple H… I mean, other than I had my altercation with his best buddies at the time, I remember when he come in the WWE from WCW, we rode together. We did a bunch of shows where we shared a car and we were on the road together for almost two, three weeks, almost a month.