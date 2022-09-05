Punk goes all out on Cabana, Page, AEW EVPs in fiery press conference

New AEW World champion CM Punk went on a long tirade during the post-show press conference, targeting Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and even the AEW EVPs who did nothing to diffuse a situation.

Asked about Cabana, Punk looked a bit irritated that he’s answering this question in 2022, saying that he hasn’t been friends with Cabana since late 2013 and it is unfortunate he has to be here, on his time, speaking about Cabana.

Punk said he has every e-mail, every receipt, every bill, including the note where Cabana told him they’ll go their separate ways and he will pay his own bills.

“That’s an email that I have. And the only reason the public did not see is because when I finally had to countersue him, through discovery we discovered he shared a bank account with his mother. That’s a fact,” Punk said. “And as soon as we discovered that fact and we subpoenaed Marcia, he sent the email, ‘Oh, can we please drop all this?’”

After a long rant on Cabana, Punk turned his sights on Page and unnamed EVPs who instead of doing their job and handle the situation, they enabled Page.

“There’s people who call themselves EVPs that should have f*cking known better. This sh*t was none of their business,” Punk continued. “I understand sticking up for your f*cking friends. I f*cking get it. I stuck up for that guy more than anybody. Okay? I paid his bills until I didn’t and it was my decision not to.”

Addressing Page, he said he did nothing to deserve an “empty-headed f*cking dumb f*ck like Hangman Adam Page” to go on TV and say what he said. “For what? What did I do? What did I ever do? Didn’t do a Goddamn thing.”

Punk said that they jeopardized the first $1 million gate this company ever drew off his back, calling Page and the EVPs a disgrace to the industry and a disgrace to the company.

“We’re far beyond apologies. I gave him a f*cking chance. It did not get handled, and you saw what I had to do, which is very regrettable lowering myself to his f*cking level,” Punk said. “But that’s where we’re at right now. And I will still walk up and down this hallway and say, ‘If you have a f*cking problem with me, take it up with me.’ Let’s f*cking go.”