Thunder Rosa injured; interim AEW Women’s World Champion to be crowned

Thunder Rosa is out of action due to injury, and an interim AEW Women’s World Champion will be crowned at AEW All Out. AEW announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that Rosa is out of action due to an injury and a Fatal Four-Way match will be held to crown the interim champion at the PPV.

Get well soon, champ ❤️@thunderrosa22 steps down as AEW Women's World Champion due to injury #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/ZTPAlMdJi9 — AEW on TV (@AEWonTV) August 25, 2022

Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, and Britt Baker will compete at the PPV for the interim title, with the title set to be unified when Rosa returns from injury.