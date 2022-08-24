Thunder Rosa injured; interim AEW Women’s World Champion to be crowned

Aug 24, 2022 - by James Walsh

Thunder Rosa is out of action due to injury, and an interim AEW Women’s World Champion will be crowned at AEW All Out. AEW announced on tonight’s episode of Dynamite that Rosa is out of action due to an injury and a Fatal Four-Way match will be held to crown the interim champion at the PPV.

Toni Storm, Jamie Hayter, Hikaru Shida, and Britt Baker will compete at the PPV for the interim title, with the title set to be unified when Rosa returns from injury.

