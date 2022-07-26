Booker T: “Vince retiring is gonna affect certain guys”

On a recent edition of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T discussed how Vince McMahon retiring will affect WWE talent, Sasha Banks and Naomi potentially returning to WWE, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Booker T on how McMahon retiring will affect WWE talent:

“Vince retiring is gonna affect certain guys, especially certain guys at certain positions. Heck yeah. That’s because a lot of these guys are used to dealing with Vince McMahon directly. So, there’s a certain comfort zone there that they had with Vince. They can knock on that door, go in there and actually have a conversation with him and get that wisdom, that advice from Vince. I’m gonna tell you right now, a lot of guys cherish that. A lot of guys went through their whole careers having Vince be that umbrella. So, yeah, I can totally understand that 100 percent.”

On Brock Lesnar reportedly walking out before returning for SmackDown:

“I don’t know if Brock actually walked out, but I’m sure Brock may have been one of those guys that was emotional and had to take a break and say ‘let me get out of here for a minute.’ I could see that. I can see Brock saying ‘let me get the hell out of here for a minute and cool myself off.’

On Sasha Banks and Naomi potentially returning to WWE:

“I don’t think what happened with Sasha and Naomi – what happened with those two – I don’t think it was personally a dig at Vince McMahon or anything like that. I think they had a personal issue with the company. Was it a personal dig with Vince? It may have been, but was it a personal thing? I can’t answer that. Is it gonna change the equation as far as them getting back? I don’t know because, there again, both talented, but one thing about the business, since they’ve left, the show still comes on every week. I don’t think that was just Vince. I think they were hot at the situation.”