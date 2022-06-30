Logan Paul signs with WWE

source: TMZ.com

Logan Paul is officially becoming a WWE Superstar — the Maverick just signed a contract with the wrestling giant.

The 27-year-old shared the news on Thursday … posting pics of his contract signing alongside Triple H and Stephanie McMahon at WWE headquarters.

Of course, Paul wowed the wrestling world with his tag team performance with The Miz at WrestleMania 38 in Dallas in April … so it was certainly a natural move for the promotion.

As we previously reported, Miz was blown away with Logan’s athletic ability and hard work leading up to the match … and now that he’s signed on the dotted line, the Maverick will be showing off his skills in the squared circle a bit longer.

Sources tell us the contract will keep Logan involved in multiple events through next year … and it’s not just for show — he will be a Superstar.

Logan wasted no time getting into his new role — saying he’s already focused on getting revenge on Miz for crossing him after their WrestleMania victory.

Getcha popcorn ready.