McAfee talks about his reaction from the Sasha/Naomi suspension announcement

Smackdown color commentator Pat McAfee addressed the Sasha Banks and Naomi segment from Smackdown this past Friday where Michael Cole announced live that both Superstars were stripped off their WWE Women’s Tag Team titles and suspended indefinitely.

“The Sasha and Naomi thing…that was my first time hearing what Cole was saying live. I have no idea what to think there. I have no clue. This is a very fascinating,” McAfee said during today’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show.

During the Smackdown segment, McAfee is seen being very uncomfortable as Cole read out the statement and did not utter a word.

“I honestly have no idea what to believe, they keep me out of the loop of these things, I have no f*cking idea,” McAfee continued.

He then went back to what Cole was saying as he sat down next to him in silence. “I’m like what is going on right now? Literally as it was happening I was like oh God damn, suspended indefinitely!”