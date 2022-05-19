Cameron feels that Naomi was possibly manipulated into walking out of Raw

Women’s tag team champions Sasha Banks and Naomi reportedly walked out of WWE RAW due to creative issues with Vince McMahon. Sasha reportedly has “far more heat” than Naomi.

In an interview with SEScoops.com’s Steve Fall, former WWE star Cameron (Ariane Andrew) commented on the situation with her former tag team partner Naomi…

“What happened I think — I’m just gonna remove Sasha because Sasha’s done this before. Sasha’s a great athlete, let me not get this twisted cause I don’t want fans coming for me. She’s definitely deserved — like she’s a great wrestler, she’s a great character, she does what she has to do. My girl Naomi, she wouldn’t do this and I feel like she wouldn’t do this unless she had someone manipulating and telling her how to do this. Let’s best believe if I was here, coming as a Funkadactyl we wouldn’t have this happening at all.”

“Sasha is Sasha. You have Snoop Dogg as your cousin. You’re a top athlete, you can do whatever the f*ck you wanna do. You can literally say what you wanna say, do what you wanna do with no repercussion. And if you’re a star athlete, I feel like she can back it up. The one thing that she can do is she can back it up. It’s not like, ‘oh she can have all these people who can back her up without having the talent to do so or the beauty.’ She’s a f*cking top f*cking b*tch, she can f*cking back it up in the ring but if you have the top agent, you have a top celebrity backing you up, a thousand percent you’re gonna have the extra boost. But someone like Naomi, where’s your extra boost?”