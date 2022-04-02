Tony Khan on the “forbidden door,” Heyman says Charlotte is underutilized

– At last night’s ROH Supercard of Honor media scrum, Tony Khan stated he would love for Jonathan Gresham to defend the ROH title on AEW programming and perhaps through the “forbidden door” in other organizations. Gresham defeated Bandido on Friday night to determine the undisputed ROH World Champion.

– Paul Heyman stated Charlotte Flair is underutilized in an interview with Sports Media with Richard Deitsch:

“I also think that Charlotte Flair is a dramatically underutilized talent. Both by WWE but also by Charlotte Flair. I don’t think she understands just how great she is. I don’t think that’s a skill set that someone can be taught without hands-on experience. Together with synergy, professional intimacy, and trust, and again, it’s about the method. But if I were to be able to perform with her, I think I could bring something out of Charlotte. A level of greatness that she can’t achieve on her own. And nobody can achieve it, Roman Reigns couldn’t achieve the Tribal Chief on his own.”

