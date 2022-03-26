Kairi returns to the ring for Stardom

Former NXT Women’s champion Kairi Sane returned to the ring today at the Stardom World Climax pay-per-view in Tokyo, Japan.

Now going just by the name of Kairi, the Pirate Princess participated in a tag team match where she tagged with Mayu Iwatani and defeated Tam Nagano and Unagi Sayaka. Kairi will also take on Starlight Kid tomorrow.

The Japanese star has not wrestled since July 2020 when she left the WWE and the United States to return to her homeland. She worked as an ambassador for WWE until February of this year and then her contract ran out.

She is also a former WWE Women’s Tag Team champion with Asuka.