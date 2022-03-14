Sharmell headed to the WWE hall of fame

WWE announced that Sharmell will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022.

Sharmell famously portrayed Queen Sharmell and managed her husband Booker T during his King Bookah run.

Sharmell commented on Facebook:

So incredibly honored to be included in the @wwe #HallofFame Class of 2022. Thank you to my family, the WWE and all the fans who have supported me over the last two decades. Additionally, thank you to @complex for the wonderful interview. This is a moment in life that I will always remember and cherish. See you Dallas!!