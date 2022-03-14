Sharmell headed to the WWE hall of fame
WWE announced that Sharmell will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2022.
Sharmell famously portrayed Queen Sharmell and managed her husband Booker T during his King Bookah run.
BREAKING: As first announced by @Complex, @RealSharmell will be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame’s Class of 2022! #WWEHOF
👑 https://t.co/A6PoSDxBzH pic.twitter.com/zOYhzJ110K
— WWE (@WWE) March 14, 2022
Sharmell commented on Facebook:
So incredibly honored to be included in the @wwe #HallofFame Class of 2022. Thank you to my family, the WWE and all the fans who have supported me over the last two decades. Additionally, thank you to @complex for the wonderful interview. This is a moment in life that I will always remember and cherish. See you Dallas!!
I know he won’t receive any credit, but Brad Shepard stated on February 23, “According to a source in WWE, Sharmell is expected to be inducted into this year’s Hall of Fame.” https://www.gerweck.net/2022/02/24/possible-spoilers-for-this-years-wwe-hall-of-fame-class/
@Steve Gerweck
So how does this compare to the false crap Brad Shepard’s been “reporting” in the past (my favorite was Jim Cornette going to AEW)? Does it suddenly make him a credible journalist when he gets one right? Also, I’ve never, ever seen anyone being endorsed here for something like this. What makes Shepard special? Is he dying or something? Is this like his Make-A-Wish?
I guess Jillian Hall, Santina Marella and the Gobbly Gooker were not available that night. Seriously, what has Sharmell done to make her hall of fame worthy. She never won a championship, she didn’t wrestle much. All she did was stand at ringside while her husband wrestled and danced as a Nitro Girl. I’m sorry but she is not Hall of Fame material. They may as well put Koko B Ware’s bird Frankie in as well or Mathilda the British Bulldog