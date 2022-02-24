Possible spoilers for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class

Feb 24, 2022 - by Steve Gerweck

At this time, The Undertaker is the only confirmed talent for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class …

Post Category: News     Tags:

Related Posts

One Response

  1. What? says:
    February 24, 2022 at 1:55 am

    Sharmell? Nitro Girl Storm? Paisley? The 0-time champion? Surely the HOF-worthy pool of female talent is not that thin. I didn’t realize they were so desperate to keep Booker T happy.

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Ayzali

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal