Possible spoilers for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class
At this time, The Undertaker is the only confirmed talent for this year’s WWE Hall of Fame class …
According to a source in #WWE, the Steiner Brothers are expected to be inducted into this year's Hall of Fame.
— Brad Shepard (@ItsBradShepard) February 23, 2022
According to a source in #WWE, Sharmell is expected to be inducted into this year's Hall of Fame.
— Brad Shepard (@ItsBradShepard) February 23, 2022
Sharmell? Nitro Girl Storm? Paisley? The 0-time champion? Surely the HOF-worthy pool of female talent is not that thin. I didn’t realize they were so desperate to keep Booker T happy.