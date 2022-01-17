Britt Baker talks being on top in AEW

AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker says she is worth more money than MJF, and is more important.

Baker recently appeared on the “Rasslin’ with Brandon Walker” podcast and said she plans to continue her reign at the top.

“The year of Britt Baker,” she replied when asked about her plans for 2022, 2023 and 2024.

“Then, somebody is going to be paying a lot of money because that is right around the time my contract is up. Honestly, I’m worth more than Max. If you owned a wrestling company, in today’s landscape, is MJF worth more money or is Britt Baker worth more money? He thinks he’s more important, I think I’m more important. I built an entire women’s division from the ground up,” she continued.

Baker signed a multi-year contract extension with AEW back in September.

Baker recently aligned herself with partner Adam Cole and The Elite in the AEW storylines. This week’s AEW Dynamite will feature Baker and Cole vs. Kris Statlander and Orange Cassidy in mixed tag team action.

(H/T to Fightful for the quotes)