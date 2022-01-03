Sasha Banks doing okay after bad landing on knee at non-televised live event

Sasha Banks was lucky to escape a serious knee injury last night at the non-televised live event in Fayetteville, North Carolina after she landed badly following a backbreaker, with her knee buckling underneath her weight.

To make matters worse, Charlotte’s knee also landed on her ankle upon landing. The finish came quickly after the incident with Flair hitting the Natural Selection for the pinfall.

When the match was over, the referee signaled for help with the “X” hand sign and she was assisted to the back by the ref and Dr. Chris Amann.

“I’m good,” Banks tweeted afterward. Thank you for the love always.”

You can watch a video of the incident below.