Ric Flair praises Page/Danielson one-hour match after criticizing Danielson earlier

The one-hour time-limit draw between AEW World champion Hangman Adam Page and Bryan Danielson had its fans and critics, but one particular Hall of Famer who went “broadway” multiple times loved it.

“The Nature Boy” Ric Flair used Twitter to praise both the champion and the challenger following their exhausting match which opened the show last night on Dynamite.

“I’ve done so many hour draws, some great, some average,” Flair wrote. “Tonight, you gentlemen set a new bar,” he continued, saying that the wrestling world can learn from both Page and Danielson.

This was the second time-limit draw for Bryan Danielson in his short AEW career so far. He went to a 30-minute draw with Kenny Omega in a non-title match during Grand Slam Dynamite at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in September. He remains undefeated.

Flair had some criticism of Danielson earlier yesterday during his Wooooo! Nation Uncensored podcast, saying that while he’s very talented and a great performer, he’s not a Kenny Omega or an AJ Styles and credited Triple H for “making” Danielson during their match at WrestleMania XXX.