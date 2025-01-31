Possible Royal Rumble surprises (spoilers)

– Former WWE star Matt Cardona (Zack Ryder) is believed to be making his return at The Royal Rumble, reports Figthful. Cardona is currently scheduled to be in Indianapolis for the event as he will also be appearing at WrestleCon.

Cardona recently spoke about his desire to finally return to WWE and posted an image on social media teasing his appearance with the slogan “Then, Now Forever.”

– Additionally, Jordynne Grace, Mickie James, and Nikki Bella have all been spotted at the WWE hotel in Indianapolis.

NXT stars Roxanne Perez, Stephanie Vaquer, Jaida Parker & Lash Legend are in Indianapolis for the Royal Rumble, reports PWInsider

