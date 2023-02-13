Cardona on Chelsea’s WWE return: “I thought it was absolutely amazing”

While appearing on Jason Powell’s Pro Wrestling Boom Podcast, Matt Cardona spoke about a wide range of topics.

This includes the WWE return of his wife, Chelsea Green , to WWE when she competed in the 30-Woman Royal Rumble Match.

“I thought it was absolutely amazing because I knew everybody was gonna be talking about this (Chelsea Green’s Royal Rumble elimination) and then the fact she set a new record. In her first day back, she’s already setting records. I’m so proud of her. But this is great. What was gonna happen? She flies in there, does a couple moves, in there for five minutes then gets thrown out? No one’s gonna remember that. But this is memorable and a perfect way to re-debut.”

credit: POST Wrestling for the transcription