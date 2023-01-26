Chelsea Green/Matt Cardona WWE update

It looks like Chelsea Green and Matt Cardona are headed back to WWE together, perhaps as soon as Saturday’s Royal Rumble event.

Green and Cardona have been rumored to return to WWE for some time now. Now a new report from PWInsider notes how the talk at last weekend’s Impact Wrestling TV tapings was that Cardona is done with the company. Cardona wrestled Impact Digital Media Champion Joe Hendry in a match that should air on February 2 or February 9.

It was also said that the belief is we will be seeing Cardona and Green return at the Royal Rumble on Saturday, and that Cardona will likely return as Zack Ryder. Green and Cardona are both expected to return as main roster Superstars.

Regarding Cardona possibly returning as the Ryder character in WWE, it’s interesting to note that he filed to trademark the “Zack Ryder” name and the “Woo Woo Woo. You Know It.” catchphrase earlier this month. Both filings were for general pro wrestling and sports entertainment use, and merchandise.

It was reported earlier this month that Green has been under contract to WWE, and that she’s just waiting for creative to book her return. She shut down her OnlyFans account several months back, and the Major Pod brand had to limit the production of new merchandise as a result of her signing. Green finished up with Impact in October, and finished up with the NWA in November.