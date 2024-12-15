Cardona posts Tweet after angle with Jericho, Liv Morgan update, Elix Skipper’s birthday

– Matt Cardona posted:

.@IAmJericho invaded @GCWrestling_ last night and cost me my match against @EFFYlives. Less than a week away until I win the @ringofhonor World Championship! I have to… pic.twitter.com/yMee8YtLTD — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) December 15, 2024

– Liv Morgan did not suffer a broken nose last night at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special, after being on the receiving end of a hard-hitting knee drop during her title defense against Iyo Sky.

And she still won with a broken nose, look don’t like Liv that much she has my respect for that, shit happens in the wrestling ring and she still went on pic.twitter.com/JRAQEDNpWS — Michael (@ItzzzMichaellll) December 15, 2024

WWE medical examined her after the match and cleared her to continue competing. The Women’s World champion is not expected to miss any time of action

– My friend Goldylocks via X:

Happy birthday to my brother from another mother. Elix Skipper, he was my confidant during all the TNA Wrestling days. He listened to all my "guy" problems and gave me the best dude advice ever. This mad is SOLID! #ElixSkipper #GoldyLocks #GoldylockSBand #TNA #TNAWrestling pic.twitter.com/y0i5cUwiX1 — Goldy Locks (@Goldylocksrocks) December 15, 2024

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

