Cardona posts Tweet after angle with Jericho, Liv Morgan update, Elix Skipper’s birthday

Dec 15, 2024 - by Steve Gerweck

Matt Cardona posted:

Liv Morgan did not suffer a broken nose last night at the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event special, after being on the receiving end of a hard-hitting knee drop during her title defense against Iyo Sky.

WWE medical examined her after the match and cleared her to continue competing. The Women’s World champion is not expected to miss any time of action

– My friend Goldylocks via X:

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags: , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Kamille

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal