Notes on Chris Jericho, Matt Cardona, Liv Morgan, and Mike Bailey

Feb 6, 2023 - by Steve Gerweck

– Nick Gage will defend the Game Changer Wrestling World Championship against Mike Bailey at GCW “Middle of the Night” on 2/18 in Los Angeles, CA.

Aja Kong will once again be returning to the United States to wrestle in either late March or early April.

Danhausen teams with Jerichohausen on the Jericho Cruise….

– Also, from the Jericho Cruise….

– At Saturday’s WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow in Columbus, Ohio, Charlotte Flair defeated Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville in a Triple Threat Match to retain her SmackDown Women’s Title. Morgan later shared a photo earlier today showing her eyeing Charlotte’s belt in the matchup.

Morgan lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in October at Extreme Rules. Rousey later lost the title back to Charlotte Flair on SmackDown in December.

Post Category: Featured News, News     Tags:

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Female of the Day

Anna Jay

view pictures
View All

Love what you're reading? Help support GERWECK.net

DONATE with Paypal