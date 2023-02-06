Notes on Chris Jericho, Matt Cardona, Liv Morgan, and Mike Bailey

– Nick Gage will defend the Game Changer Wrestling World Championship against Mike Bailey at GCW “Middle of the Night” on 2/18 in Los Angeles, CA.

– Aja Kong will once again be returning to the United States to wrestle in either late March or early April.

– Danhausen teams with Jerichohausen on the Jericho Cruise….

The Acclaimed Scissor Hacksaw Jim Duggan, Danhausen and JerichoHausen on the final night of the Chris Jericho cruise four leaf clover #jerichocruise #aew #allelite #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/zaF5Hdq95V — Jason 🏒🇨🇦 (@AllEliteJarry) February 6, 2023

– Also, from the Jericho Cruise….

Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) defeats Flip Gordon via pinfall to become the inaugural Jericho Cruise Oceanic Champion! pic.twitter.com/Y5Q8Q424PT — Zach Albert (@ZachASports) February 6, 2023

– At Saturday’s WWE Road to WrestleMania Supershow in Columbus, Ohio, Charlotte Flair defeated Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville in a Triple Threat Match to retain her SmackDown Women’s Title. Morgan later shared a photo earlier today showing her eyeing Charlotte’s belt in the matchup.

Morgan lost the SmackDown Women’s Title to Ronda Rousey in October at Extreme Rules. Rousey later lost the title back to Charlotte Flair on SmackDown in December.