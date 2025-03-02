Dustin Rhodes and Matt Cardona react to Cena’s heel turn, Meltzer praises Liv Morgan

Matt Cardona reacts to John Cena turning heel

– Dustin Rhodes reacts to what The Rock and John Cena did to his brother Cody Rhodes

– Dave Meltzer (via Wrestling Observer Radio) praises Liv Morgan and her WWE Elimination Chamber performance:

“I thought Liv Morgan was great. Liv Morgan really stood out to me. She’s just got so much poise in there. She knows what she’s doing, her stuff looks good. She’s tremendous.”

