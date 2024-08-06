Video: Bronson Reed destroys Seth Rollins on Raw

Bronson Reed finally “arrived” on Raw last night and wiped out Seth Rollins in his first major angle since he was brought back to the company in 2022.

Seth Rollins was involved in an in-ring segment which also featured CM Punk and Drew McIntyre. Punk and Rollins were ready to go at it following SummerSlam but McIntyre had other plans, appearing in the crowd and made fun of both of them. This led to Punk to exit the ring and run through the stands to get to McIntyre, leaving Rollins all alone.

At that point, the Australian star showed up and took out the former WWE World Heavyweight champion, laying him out with multiple splashes from the top rope. With referees and officials trying to restore some order, Reed wanted none of that and hit four more splashes from the top rope as Michael Cole and Pat McAfee went crazy on commentary.

Rollins ended up spitting blood and then he was pulled out of the ring when Reed was going for his seventh splash.

You can check out the segment below.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

