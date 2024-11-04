Seth Rollins gives credit to Bronson Reed, Netflix eyes top talent for Raw

– During a recent WWE Digital Exclusive interview, Seth “Freakin” Rollins threw some praise at “Big” Bronson Reed following their match at Crown Jewel.

He said: “It was a huge test for me, and so I’m proud of myself, I am. But the thing is, I just don’t, I don’t feel like I won. I do not feel like I won. I want to take a second to give a little credit to Bronson Reed. I’ll be honest, he brought every single thing that he had, he took everything that I had to dish out. He was violent, he was devious, he was vicious. He was everything that I expected and more. And I needed that to get to where I want to go, absolutely. I have no doubt in my mind that he and I will do this one more time down the road at some point, but I hope that point is in the distant future, because I got to put my sights on the World Heavyweight Championship.”

– Fightful reports Netflix had mentioned CM Punk, Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes as names on the men’s side they’re hoping featured on RAW.

When reaching out to WWE, they noted that the rosters aren’t decided as of yet. One higher up joked “Saudi wanted Yokozuna, we want Yokozuna back too, and I’m sure Netflix does, too.”

