WWE Raw returns at 8/7c this evening on the SyFy Network from Baltimore, MD., with the post-WWE SummerSlam 2024 episode.

Scheduled for tonight’s show is Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser, Awesome Truth vs. A Town Down Under, New Day vs. AOP, CM Punk and Drew McIntyre will be live, new World Heavyweight Champion GUNTHER will be live, Dakota Kai vs. Sonya Deville, as well as The Wyatt Sicks vs. Chad Gable and The Creed Brothers.

Below are complete WWE Raw results from Monday, August 5, 2024. The following report was written by Gerweck.net reporter Matt Boone (@MattBoone0709) as the show aired live on the SyFy Network from 8-11pm EST.

WWE RAW RESULTS – 8/5/24

A WWE SummerSlam 2024 recap package gets us started and then we see arrival shots of Dominik Mysterio and Liv Morgan together, and others such as Bron Breakker and Drew McIntyre.

GUNTHER, Randy Orton Kick Off This Week’s Show

Inside the arena, we see the lights out and a spotlight shining down on Ludwig Kaiser in the middle of the ring. He introduces “The Ring General” GUNTHER, and out comes the brand new WWE World Heavyweight Champion.

GUNTHER gets booed at first but then a loud “You deserve it!” chant breaks out as the 2024 King of the Ring and reigning World Heavyweight Champion scans the packed house in Baltimore, left to right. He begins on the mic, “My name is GUNTHER, I am ‘The Ring General.'”

He touts being the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in history, the current King of the Ring and YOUR World Heavyweight Champion. He says if we thought what he did with his reign as I-C champ was history-making, it’s nothing compared to what he’s gonna do as world champ.

“The Ring General” boasts about not being able to be caught off-guard or surprised by anything in the ring. And then he was. The theme for Randy Orton hits and out comes WWE’s “Apex Predator” from SmackDown to Raw. He heads to the ring to the fans singing with his catchy-ass entrance tune.

Orton’s music dies down and GUNTHER starts by admitting that this caught him off-guard. GUNTHER says he came out to congratulate him. He says that title looks good over your mighty German shoulder. He says he’s a good-looking champion.

He says when he sees it though, it reminds him that he’s the only reason he got the title shot. He brings up what happened at WWE King of the Ring with the controversy surrounding the pinfall. He says even Triple H knows that and told the world there would be a Randy Orton vs. GUNTHER Part II. He says that’s exactly why he’s here tonight.

He’s calling that in. He says he’s the only man in the locker room who can match GUNTHER move for move, chop for chop, technician versus technician, smooth versus smoother. He references Ric Flair vs. Ricky Steamboat. He says he knows he can fill one of those roles, the only question is does GUNTHER feel the same.

Orton talks about GUNTHER calling himself a legend and a living legend and he says that’s perfect, because he made a career out of killing legends. He says at WWE Bash in Berlin that’s what he’s gonna do and he’s gonna leave GUNTHER’s home country with his title.

He says he has a stain on his record from the controversy over his win over him. He says if the voices in his head tell him he can beat him, those voices are wrong. He tells Orton he accepts his challenge. He drops the mic and the two shake hands. GUNTHER pulls him in close and tells him something off-mic about his RKO out of nowhere won’t work. Orton says it’s good because he wants him to see it coming.

Sheamus vs. Ludwig Kaiser

Jackie Redmond interviews Sheamus backstage, as the commercial-free first hour continues. He tells the crowd to get ready for a banger after sending a message of warning to Pete Dunne. After it wraps up, his theme hits and he heads out for our opening contest.

On the way to the ring, Sheamus is attacked by Kaiser. The two brawl down to the ring, and get inside, where the bell sounds to officially start the match. After some initial back-and-forth action, Sheamus settles into the early offensive lead. He heads to the top-rope but Kaiser backs off and asks for medical attention.

He pretends to have re-injured his rib to try and gain the upper-hand. It works. He charges at Sheamus and knocks him down with a big forearm. Sheamus fights back and hits his trademark Irish Cursh and White Noise. On the floor, Pete Dunne once again tries to attack Sheamus with a Sheleighleigh. Sheamus still manages to hit a Brogue Kick moments later for the win.

Winner: Sheamus

Latest Wyatt Sicks Video

A graphic flashes on the screen revealing Roman Reigns’ return marked 100 million social media views, making it the biggest SummerSlam social moment in history. After that, we shoot to the latest Wyatt Sicks video. It starts with a message about a prophet being born years ago when Bray Wyatt came to WWE.

Narrated by Bo Dallas, the video switches back and forth from old Wyatt Family footage to current day Wyatt Sicks footage, with similarities between the two being featured. It wraps up with they’re ominous “We’re here!” message and then telling Baltimore they’re here tonight. “Run!” The Creed Brothers and Chad Gable are shown arriving outside.

Damian Priest Addresses The New Judgment Day

Back inside the arena live, we see Damian Priest storming to the ring. He settles inside and immediately calls out Finn Balor. He tells him to get down here and take this beating like a man. He asks how Balor went from The Prince, to a backstabber, to a coward.

He tells Balor he knows where he comes from. He says last Friday at the premiere of his documentary he saw what the fans thought of him. He says his family got a whole lot bigger than The Judgment Day then. He introduces Balor to his family and points to the crowd.

Finn Balor doesn’t come out, but instead appears on the big screen. He says he didn’t betray Priest, Priest betrayed The Judgment Day. He says there wasn’t supposed to be any leaders of the group. Until Damian Priest became champion. He talks about a year ago he almost became champion and holds up a picture to show him what happened.

He says after, Priest told him in the car he needed to man up. He says he waited a year and he manned up. He screwed Priest and he screwed his family. He says Priest boasts being from the streets, but he’s just a loser from the streets. He says he’s not gonna fight him. JD McDonagh will. He’s gonna wait. He’s gonna wait until Priest feels safe and comfortable.

Until he’s almost forgotten about him, and then when his back is turned, he’ll be there to stab him in it again and again and again. He says it won’t just be him. “We all will.” The camera pans back to show Balor surrounded by Dominik Mysterio, Liv Morgan, Carlito and JD McDonagh. Priest looks pissed and storms to the back after them.

Bronson Reed Upset With Adam Pearce

We see footage of Triple H, Pat McAfee and Michael Cole’s water spit take from WWE SummerSlam weekend. We then shoot backstage where Raw G.M. Adam Pearce is on the phone, when “Big” Bronson Reed walks in.

He says he beat Sheamus last week, but he’s the one with the match tonight. He tells Pearce he always has an excuse. He sees now if he wants to get to the top, he has to create his own path. He storms off.

Lyra Valkyria vs. Shayna Baszler

It’s time for our second match of the never-ending commercial-free first hour, as Lyra Valkyria’s theme hits and out she comes for singles action. She settles inside the squared circle. Shayna Baszler comes out accompanied by Sonya Deville and Zoey Stark as her opponent. The bell sounds and off we go.

Baszler focuses on the arm of Valkyria early on. She controls the action for the first few moments and then Deville and Stark hit the ring to attack Valkyria just as she is taking over. The bell is called and the match is thrown out.

Damage CTRL runs down and hits the ring to brawl with Deville, Stark and Baszler, sending them retreating to the back. After that, we see a message from The Final Testament to The New Day, and CM Punk is shown backstage getting ready for the next segment. Finally, we head to our first commercial break of the evening.

Winner via DQ: Lyra Valkyria

CM Punk Comes To The Ring

When we return from the break, the familiar sounds of CM Punk’s theme music hits the house speakers inside the Baltimore venue and out comes “The Best in the World” to a rock star reaction.

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

