Seth Rollins off TV for the next few weeks to address other injuries

Former WWE World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins will be taking some more time off to address other injuries that are preventing him from being 100%.

The attack by Bronson Reed on Raw this past Monday was a way to write Rollins off television for whatever necessary time is required, and upon his return, he would already have two feuds he needs to tackle: Reed and of course, CM Punk.

Rollins underwent knee surgery right after WrestleMania XL after injuring the knee in January during a match against Jinder Mahal. He returned in time for Money In The Bank where he got a title match against Damian Priest, which remains the only match he wrestled since WrestleMania.

The flamboyant Rollins was kept off the SummerSlam card although they still find a way to integrate him by making him the special guest referee for the CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre match.

Colin Vassallo been editor of Wrestling-Online since 1996

