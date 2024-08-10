Seth Rollins off TV for the next few weeks to address other injuries

Aug 10, 2024 - by Colin Vassallo

Photo Credit: WWE

Former WWE World Heavyweight champion Seth Rollins will be taking some more time off to address other injuries that are preventing him from being 100%.

The attack by Bronson Reed on Raw this past Monday was a way to write Rollins off television for whatever necessary time is required, and upon his return, he would already have two feuds he needs to tackle: Reed and of course, CM Punk.

Rollins underwent knee surgery right after WrestleMania XL after injuring the knee in January during a match against Jinder Mahal. He returned in time for Money In The Bank where he got a title match against Damian Priest, which remains the only match he wrestled since WrestleMania.

The flamboyant Rollins was kept off the SummerSlam card although they still find a way to integrate him by making him the special guest referee for the CM Punk vs Drew McIntyre match.

