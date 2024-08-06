Notes on Roman Reigns, The Undertaker, Britt Baker, and Collision’s viewership

– Roman Reigns’ partnership with the Jordan Brand will see the release of Bloodline-branded sneakers beginning in 2025. (source: GQStyle)

– The Undertaker (via Impaulsive) states that Logan Paul made the U.S title mean something: “What you’ve done with your platform for that title has been very impressive, you actually made that mean something.”

– Britt Baker is expected to return to television tomorrow, reports PWInsider. Baker was suspended because it was felt she initiated the situation, and MJF was responding to that. In some versions, MJF was defending his girlfriend, Alicia Atout, which led to Baker being deemed responsible.

– Latest AEW viewerships:

* AEW Collision: 189,000 (0.08) [episode aired at 5PM ET to avoid going head to head with Summerslam)

* AEW Rampage: 209,000 (0.07)

Share Facebook

X

Reddit

Email

